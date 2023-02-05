Star-studded Rochester John Marshall Rockets have claimed another win
The Rochester John Marshall Rockets continue to stay strong. When the team played the Rochester Century Panthers on Saturday, they claimed yet another victory. Rochester John Marshall won the game 4-1 and now has five successive wins.
Coming up:
Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, with the Panthers hosting the Huskies at 7 p.m. CST at Steele County Four Seasons Centre and the Rockets visiting the Packers at 7:15 p.m. CST at Rochester Recreation Center.