Star-studded Providence Academy Lions win again in game against St. Paul Academy & Summit School Spartans

The Providence Academy Lions are hard to stop at the moment, and against the St. Paul Academy & Summit School Spartans on Thursday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 5-1 and Providence Academy now has five wins in a row.

Coming up:

On Saturday, the Lions will host the Crusaders at 3 p.m. CST at Plymouth Ice Center and the Spartans will play against the Lancers at 7 p.m. CST at Drake Arena.