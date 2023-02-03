High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Star-studded Providence Academy Lions win again in game against St. Paul Academy & Summit School Spartans

The Providence Academy Lions are hard to stop at the moment, and against the St. Paul Academy & Summit School Spartans on Thursday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 5-1 and Providence Academy now has five wins in a row.

img_500240890_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 02, 2023 09:20 PM
Coming up:

On Saturday, the Lions will host the Crusaders at 3 p.m. CST at Plymouth Ice Center and the Spartans will play against the Lancers at 7 p.m. CST at Drake Arena.