Star-studded Princeton Tigers win again in game against Northern Edge
The Princeton Tigers are hard to stop at the moment, and against Northern Edge on Thursday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 10-2 and Princeton now has five wins in a row.
The hosting Northern Edge players took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Loghan Croal. Cam Husby assisted.
The Tigers' Lane Olson tied it up 1-1 late into the first, assisted by Timothy Donnay and Jacob Patnode.
The second period ended with a 6-2 lead for the Tigers.
Jack Stenslie increased the lead to 7-2 early into the third period, assisted by Timothy Donnay and Levi Nelson.
Timothy Donnay increased the lead to 8-2 one minute later, assisted by Levi Nelson.
Jacob Patnode increased the lead to 9-2 three minutes later, assisted by Brody Kok and Jake Baumann.
Gabe Nichols then increased the lead to 2-10 late in the third, assisted by Alexander Miller.
Coming up:
The Northern Edge players hosts the Pine City Area Dragons on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST at East Bethel Ice Arena. The Tigers will face Monticello at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena.