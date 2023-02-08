Star-studded Park Wolfpack win again in game against Hastings Raiders

The Park Wolfpack are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Hastings Raiders on Tuesday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 9-4 and Park now has five wins in a row.

The visiting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Jon Harris. Brody Larsen and Mark DeNoyer assisted.

The Wolfpack tied it up 1-1 late in the first when Jackson Rudh scored, assisted by Brendan Bloedel and Tyler Schwartz.

The second period ended with a 4-2 lead for the Wolfpack.

The Wolfpack increased the lead to 5-2, after only 38 seconds into the third period when Maccoy Wohnoutka beat the goalie, assisted by Adam King.

The Wolfpack increased the lead to 6-2 within the first minute when Tyler Schwartz scored, assisted by Jackson Rudh and Caden Schwartz.

Boston Weidner increased the lead to 7-2 three minutes later, assisted by Owen Corkish and Max Kaplan.

Brody Larsen narrowed the gap to 7-3 six minutes later, assisted by Eddie Peine and Mark DeNoyer.

The Raiders narrowed the gap again with a goal from Roman McNamara, assisted by John Teigland at 12:12 into the third period.

Gavin Moss increased the lead to 8-4 two minutes later, assisted by Owen Corkish.

Brendan Bloedel increased the lead to 9-4 one minute later, assisted by Owen Corkish and Gavin Moss.

Next up:

On Thursday, the Wolfpack will host the Fire at 7 p.m. CST at Victoria Recreation Center and the Raiders will play against the Zephyrs at 7:30 p.m. CST at Hastings Civic Arena.