Star-studded Park Wolfpack win again in game against East Ridge Raptors

The Park Wolfpack are hard to stop at the moment, and against the East Ridge Raptors on Thursday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 4-1 and Park now has four wins in a row.

The first period was scoreless, and in the middle of the second period, the Wolfpack took the lead when Gavin Moss scored the first goal assisted by Owen Corkish and Jackson Rudh.

The Wolfpack made it 2-0 with a goal from Gavin Moss.

The Wolfpack increased the lead to 3-0 within the first minute when Boston Weidner beat the goalie, assisted by Max Kaplan and Adam Friemann.

Brady Knutsen narrowed the gap to 3-1 eight minutes later, assisted by Davis Polifka.

Gavin Moss increased the lead to 4-1 seven minutes later, assisted by Jackson Rudh and Owen Corkish.

Next up:

The Wolfpack host the Hastings Raiders on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Cottage Grove Ice Arena. The Raptors will face Stillwater at home on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Cottage Grove Ice Arena.