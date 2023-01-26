Star-studded Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers win again in game against Prairie Centre North Stars

The Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Prairie Centre North Stars on Tuesday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 3-1 and Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley now has five wins in a row.

The visiting team took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Jesse Williams. Aiken Lambrecht and Owen Christians assisted.

Joey Hillukka tied the game 1-1 early in the third period, assisted by Joshua Hillukka.

Braden Stewart took the lead less than a minute later, assisted by Joey Hillukka and Jeron Pinoniemi.

Braden Stewart increased the lead to 3-1 late in the third.

Coming up:

The Panthers host Northern Lakes on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Ted O. Johnson Arena. The North Stars visit Willmar to play the Cardinals on Friday at 5 p.m. CST at Sauk Centre Civic Arena.