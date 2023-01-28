Star-studded Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers win again in game against Ely/Tower-Soudan Timberwolves

The Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Ely/Tower-Soudan Timberwolves on Friday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 5-0 and Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley now has seven wins in a row.

Coming up:

The Panthers play Crookston away on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Ted O. Johnson Arena. The Timberwolves will face Bagley/Fosston at home on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST at Bagley Hockey Arena.