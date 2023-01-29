Star-studded Orono Spartans win again in game against Waconia Wildcats

The Orono Spartans are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Waconia Wildcats on Saturday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 3-2 and Orono now has six wins in a row.

Orono's Cayden Effertz scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting team took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Drew Vacek. Luc Nessa and Jack Jacobs assisted.

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Spartans.

Coming up:

On Tuesday the Wildcats will play on the road against the Red Knights at 6 p.m. CST at St. Louis Park Rec Center, while the Spartans will face the Orioles home at 7 p.m. CST at Crookston Pirates.