Star-studded Orono Spartans have claimed another win

The Orono Spartans continue to stay strong. When the team played the Northfield Raiders on Tuesday, they claimed yet another victory. Orono won the game 3-1 and now has five successive wins.

The Spartans took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Bradley Walker. Connor Lang assisted.

Cayden Effertz scored late in the second period, assisted by Bradley Walker.

The Spartans made it 3-0 with a goal from Cayden Effertz.

The Raiders narrowed the gap to 3-1 within the first minute when Kamden Kaiser netted one, assisted by Bridger Riley.

Next up:

The Spartans play Minneapolis away on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Duluth East Greyhounds. The Raiders will face Osseo at home on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at St. Olaf Ice Arena.