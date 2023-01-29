Star-studded Northfield Raiders have claimed another win

The Northfield Raiders continue to stay strong. When the team played the Rochester Mayo Spartans on Saturday, they claimed yet another victory. Northfield won the game 3-0 and now has five successive wins.

The first period was scoreless, and halfway through the second period, the Raiders took the lead when Kamden Kaiser scored the first goal assisted by Mike Fossum and Ty Frank.

Late, Andrew Winter scored a goal, assisted by Kamden Kaiser and Brayden Olsen, making the score 2-0.

In the end the 3-0 came from Kamden Kaiser who increased the Raiders' lead, assisted by Cayden Monson and Jake Geiger, late into the third period. That left the final score at 3-0.

Next up:

The Raiders host the Rochester John Marshall Rockets on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Northfield Ice Arena. The Spartans will face Owatonna on the road on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Steele County Four Seasons Centre.