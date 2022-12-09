Star-studded New Ulm Eagles win again in game against Fairmont Cardinals
The New Ulm Eagles are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Fairmont Cardinals on Thursday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 11-2 and New Ulm now has four wins in a row.
The New Ulm Eagles are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Fairmont Cardinals on Thursday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 11-2 and New Ulm now has four wins in a row.
The Eagles scored five goals in first period an held the lead 5-1 going in to the first break.
The second period ended with a 9-2 lead for the Eagles.
The Eagles increased the lead to 2-10, after only 50 seconds into the third period when Ben Hohensee netted one, assisted by Bryer Lang and Austin Uecker.
Brock Wellmann increased the lead to 2-11 nine minutes later, assisted by Ian Brudelie and Keaton Weston.
Next games:
The Eagles play Luverne away on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at New Ulm Civic Center. The Cardinals will face La Crescent-Hokah at home on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at La Crescent Community Arena.