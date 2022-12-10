Star-studded New Ulm Eagles have claimed another win

The New Ulm Eagles continue to stay strong. When the team played the Luverne Cardinals on Friday, they claimed yet another victory. New Ulm won the game 2-1 and now has five successive wins.

The hosting Eagles took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Bryer Lang. Ben Hohensee and Austin Uecker assisted.

The Eagles increased the lead to 2-0 early in the second period when Bryer Lang beat the goalie again.

Henry Hartquist narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the third period.

Next games:

On Tuesday, the Eagles will host the Bluejays at 7:30 p.m. CST at New Ulm Civic Center and the Cardinals will play against the Eagles at 7 p.m. CST at Blue Mound Ice Arena.