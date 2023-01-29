Star-studded Morris/Benson Area Storm win again in game against Worthington Trojans

The Morris/Benson Area Storm are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Worthington Trojans on Saturday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 4-0 and Morris/Benson Area now has four wins in a row.

The visiting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Charlie Goff. Brady Pederson assisted.

The Storm increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Charlie Goff struck yet again, assisted by Ryan Tolifson.

The Storm's Kaleb Breuer increased the lead to 3-0 in the first period, assisted by Trevor Buss.

The Storm made it 4-0 when Charlie Goff scored the first goal, assisted by Kaleb Breuer late in the first.

Next up:

On Tuesday, the Trojans face Austin at 7 p.m. CST at Riverside Arena and the Storm take on Wadena-Deer Creek at home at 7 p.m. CST at Lee Community Center.