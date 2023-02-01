Star-studded Morris/Benson Area Storm win again in game against Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines

The Morris/Benson Area Storm are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines on Tuesday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 6-5 and Morris/Benson Area now has five wins in a row.

The hosting Storm started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Zach Wrobleski scoring in the first minute, assisted by Kye Suess and Tucker Blume.

The Wolverines tied the score 1-1 in the first period when Dalton Moyer scored the first goal, assisted by Austyn Oothoudt.

The Wolverines took the lead with a goal from Aron Sutherland late in the first period, assisted by Aiden Sutherland.

The Storm's Cole Blume tied the game late into the first, assisted by Tucker Blume.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Storm led 4-3 going in to the third period.

The Wolverines tied the score 4-4, after only 53 seconds into the third period when Connor Davis found the back of the net, assisted by Aron Sutherland.

Cole Blume took the lead six minutes later, assisted by Hunter LeClair and Blake Bruns.

Brady Pederson increased the lead to 6-4 six minutes later, assisted by Ryan Tolifson and Hunter LeClair.

Evan Lunde narrowed the gap to 6-5 four minutes later, assisted by MJ Lunde.

Next up:

On Thursday, the Storm will host the North Stars at 5:15 p.m. CST at Sauk Centre Civic Arena and the Wolverines will play against the Lightning at 7 p.m. CST at Breezy Point Sports Center.