Star-studded Morris/Benson Area Storm have claimed another win

The Morris/Benson Area Storm continue to stay strong. When the team played the Prairie Centre North Stars on Thursday, they claimed yet another victory. Morris/Benson Area won the game 4-0 and now has six successive wins.

Next up:

The North Stars travel to River Lakes on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Forest Lake Rangers. The Storm visit Luverne to play the Cardinals on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Benson Civic Center.