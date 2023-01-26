Star-studded Monticello Moose win again in game against Northern Edge
The Monticello Moose are hard to stop at the moment, and against Northern Edge on Tuesday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 9-1 and Monticello now has four wins in a row.
The visiting Moose took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Landen Scherber. Aidan Widmark assisted.
The Moose increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first when Aidan Widmark scored, assisted by Brayden Dunn and Jake Larson.
Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Moose led 6-1 going in to the third period.
Tyler Bitz increased the lead to 7-1 early in the third period, assisted by Tyler Miller and Alec Mayer.
Quintin Brooks increased the lead to 8-1 four minutes later, assisted by Robbie Harris and Brayden Dunn.
Tyler Miller increased the lead to 9-1 five minutes later, assisted by Jake Larson and Caleb Biard.
Next up:
Both teams are back in action on Thursday, as the Northern Edge players hosts Pine City Area at 7 p.m. CST at Pine City Civic Center and the Moose visit Hutchinson at 7 p.m. CST at Moose Sherritt Ice Arena.