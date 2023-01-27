Star-studded Monticello Moose have claimed another win
The Monticello Moose continue to stay strong. When the team played the Hutchinson Tigers on Thursday, they claimed yet another victory. Monticello won the game 4-1 and now has five successive wins.
The Moose took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Robbie Harris. Quintin Brooks assisted.
Gunnar Simon scored midway through the second period, assisted by Roman Thompson and Landen Scherber.
Late, Robbie Harris scored a goal, assisted by Quintin Brooks and Brayden Dunn, making the score 3-0.
Roman Thompson then tallied a goal late, making the score 4-0. Tyler Bitz and Landen Scherber assisted.
Emmett Reiter narrowed the gap to 4-1 early into the third period, assisted by Manny Pearce.
Next up:
On Saturday, the Moose will host the Cardinals at 3 p.m. CST at Moose Sherritt Ice Arena and the Tigers will play against the Stars at 2 p.m. CST at Burich Arena.