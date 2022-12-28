Star-studded Minot (N.D.) Magicians win again in game against Alexandria Area Cardinals
The Minot (N.D.) Magicians are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Alexandria Area Cardinals on Tuesday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 3-2 and Minot now has six wins in a row.
Next up:
The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Tuesday at 5 p.m. CST.