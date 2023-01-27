Star-studded Minnetonka Skippers win again in game against St. Michael/Albertville Knights Knights

The Minnetonka Skippers are hard to stop at the moment, and against the St. Michael/Albertville Knights Knights on Thursday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 6-1 and Minnetonka now has seven wins in a row.

Next games:

The Knights play against Hopkins on Tuesday at 2 p.m. CST at Hasse Arena. The Skippers will face Lakeville South on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Michael-Albertville Arena.