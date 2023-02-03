Star-studded Minnetonka Skippers have claimed another win
The Minnetonka Skippers continue to stay strong. When the team played the Wayzata Trojans on Thursday, they claimed yet another victory. Minnetonka won the game 4-2 and now has nine successive wins.
The Trojans took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Brittan Alstead. Jake Mattson and Jacob Kvasnicka assisted.
The Skippers scored four goals in second period an held the lead 4-2 going in to the second break.
Next games:
On Saturday the Trojans will play at home against the Thunderhawks at 2:30 p.m. CST at Plymouth Ice Center - Plymouth, while the Skippers will face the Bison home at 2:15 p.m. CST at Pagel Activity Center.