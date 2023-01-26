Star-studded Minneapolis wins again in game against Holy Angels Stars

Minneapolis is hard to stop at the moment, and against the Holy Angels Stars on Tuesday, it claimed yet another victory. The game finished 3-0 and Minneapolis now has six wins in a row.

The Minneapolis players took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Joel Hanson. Ozzie Snodgrass and John Bebler assisted.

The Minneapolis players increased the lead to 2-0, after only 49 seconds into the second period when John Bebler beat the goalie, assisted by Ozzie Snodgrass and Will Pankratz.

3-0 goal came from Cody Kelker who increased the Minneapolis' players lead, assisted by Nick Anderson, early.

Next up:

Both teams play on Saturday, with the Stars hosting the Bears at 2 p.m. CST at Richfield Ice Arena, and the Minneapolis players playing the Mustangs at 1 p.m. CST at Breck/Anderson Arena.