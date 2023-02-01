Star-studded Minneapolis extended its unbeaten run with 8-1 win over St. Paul Highland - Central Scots

The game on Tuesday between Minneapolis and the visiting St. Paul Highland - Central Scots finished 8-1. The result means Minneapolis remains unbeaten for the last eight games.

The Minneapolis players increased the lead to 2-0 early into the first period when Will Pankratz struck, assisted by John Bebler and Ozzie Snodgrass.

The Scots narrowed the gap to 2-1 with a goal from Benny Waud in the first period, assisted by Emmett Eischens and Tommy Rust .

The Minneapolis' players Andrew Lybeck increased the lead to 3-1 late in the first, assisted by Hank Davis and Nick Anderson.

The second period ended with a 6-1 lead for the Minneapolis players.

Cody Kelker increased the lead to 7-1 late in the third period, assisted by Maverick Knoke and Joel Hanson.

Will Anderson increased the lead to 8-1 one minute later, assisted by Riley Jensen and Johan Krasean.

Next games:

The Scots play against South St. Paul on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. CST at Delano Area Sports Arena. The Minneapolis players will face Delano on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Charles M. Schulz Highland Arena.