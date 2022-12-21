SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Star-studded Mayville-Portland have claimed another win

The Mayville-Portland continue to stay strong. When the team played the Breckenridge Blades on Tuesday, they claimed yet another victory. Mayville-Portland won the game 5-1 and now has four successive wins.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 21, 2022 11:01 AM
Next games:

The Mayville-Portland players play Mandan away on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST. The Blades will face Mayville-Portland at home on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST.