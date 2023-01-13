Star-studded Maple Grove Crimson win again in game against Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper Wings

The Maple Grove Crimson are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper Wings on Thursday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 6-3 and Maple Grove now has 10 wins in a row.

The Crimson took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Blake Steenerson. Finn Brink and Jack Kernan assisted.

The Crimson increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Finn Brink late in the first, assisted by Jack Kernan and Blake Steenerson.

The Wings' Lewis Majkozak narrowed the gap to 2-1 late into the first, assisted by Jameson Essen and Tanner Rausch.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Crimson led 4-2 going in to the third period.

Andrew Karkoc increased the lead to 5-2 early in the third period, assisted by Connor Stelljes and Joey Leafblad.

Finn Brink increased the lead to 6-2 less than a minute later, assisted by Blake Steenerson.

Lewis Majkozak narrowed the gap to 6-3 five minutes later, assisted by Jameson Essen and Tanner Rausch.

Coming up:

Both teams play on Saturday, with the Wings hosting the Orioles at 7 p.m. CST at Dick Vraa Ice Arena, and the Crimson playing the Royals at 3 p.m. CST at Maple Grove Community Center.