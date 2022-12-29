Star-studded Maple Grove Crimson have claimed another win

The Maple Grove Crimson continue to stay strong. When the team played the St. Michael/Albertville Knights Knights on Wednesday, they claimed yet another victory. Maple Grove won the game 6-1 and now has six successive wins.

The Knights took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Jake Dinius. Caleb Waller and Reme Lobitz assisted.

The Crimson's Joey Imgrund tied it up 1-1 late into the first, assisted by Ty Patefield and Beck Picconatto.

The Crimson took the lead late into the first when Lucas Margenau scored, assisted by Finn Brink.

The Crimson increased the lead to 3-1 early in the second period when Blake Steenerson beat the goalie, assisted by Finn Brink.

Lucas Margenau increased the lead to 4-1 early in the third period, assisted by Blake Steenerson.

Jacob Sinclair increased the lead to 5-1 eight minutes later, assisted by Jack Kernan and Gavin Anderson.

Andrew Leafblad increased the lead to 6-1 only seconds later, assisted by Connor Stelljes and Jack Kernan.

Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Thursday, with the Knights hosting the Fire at 2:30 p.m. CST at Maple Grove Community Center - Premier Holiday Classic in the Grove and the Crimson visiting the Trojans at 5 p.m. CST at Maple Grove Community Center - Premier Holiday Classic in the Grove.