Star-studded Mankato East/Loyola Cougars win again in game against Minnesota River Bulldogs

The Mankato East/Loyola Cougars are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Minnesota River Bulldogs on Tuesday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 8-3 and Mankato East/Loyola now has four wins in a row.

The Cougars opened strong, early in the game with Jayden Larson scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Brayden Borgmeier and Jack Hansen.

The Bulldogs tied the game 1-1 halfway through the first period when Colin Williams scored.

The Cougars scored four goals in second period an held the lead 5-1 going in to the second break.

The Cougars increased the lead to 6-1 within the first minute when Rafe Bowman netted one, assisted by Alexander Morgan and Andrew Bastian.

Christian Theuninck increased the lead to 7-1 four minutes later, assisted by Boston Beltz.

Alex Schaffer narrowed the gap to 7-2 three minutes later, assisted by Kellen O'Keefe.

Andrew Bastian increased the lead to 8-2 five minutes later.

Isaac Schaffer narrowed the gap to 8-3 two minutes later, assisted by Kellen O'Keefe and Braylon Hoffman.

Coming up:

The Cougars travel to Roseau on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Roseau Memorial Arena. The Bulldogs host Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer to play the White Hawks on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at David M Thaler Sports Center.