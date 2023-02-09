Star-studded Luverne Cardinals win again in game against Fairmont Cardinals

The Luverne Cardinals are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Fairmont Cardinals on Tuesday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 10-3 and Luverne now has five wins in a row.

The first period ended with a 5-1 lead for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals scored four goals in second period an held the lead 9-1 going in to the second break.

Luke Kester narrowed the gap to 9-2 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Nate Rakness.

Layke Miller increased the lead to 2-10 two minutes later, assisted by Elliot Domagala and Patrick Kroski.

Nate Rakness narrowed the gap to 3-10 two minutes later.

Coming up:

The Cardinals play Minnesota River away on Friday at 6 p.m. CST at Blue Mound Ice Arena. The Cardinals will face Windom at home on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. CST at Windom Arena.