Star-studded Luverne Cardinals have claimed another win
The Luverne Cardinals continue to stay strong. When the team played the Worthington Trojans on Tuesday, they claimed yet another victory. Luverne won the game 11-2 and now has four successive wins.
Five goals were scored in the first period, and the Cardinals led 5-0 going in to the second period.
The second period ended with a 7-2 lead for the Cardinals.
Levi Gonnerman increased the lead to 8-2 early in the third period, assisted by Alexander Schlosser and Tucker Dammann.
Spencer Kracht increased the lead to 9-2 two minutes later, assisted by Kaleb Hein.
Brady Bork increased the lead to 2-10 two minutes later, assisted by Patrick Kroski and Ethan Langseth.
Seven minutes later, Brock Behrend scored yet again, assisted by Owen Sudenga.
Next up:
Both teams play on Thursday, with the Cardinals hosting the Eagles at 7 p.m. CST at Blue Mound Ice Arena, and the Trojans playing the Tigers at 7:30 p.m. CST at Worthington Arena.