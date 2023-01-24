Star-studded Lakeville South Cougars win again in game against Shakopee Sabers
The Lakeville South Cougars are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Shakopee Sabers on Monday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 8-2 and Lakeville South now has four wins in a row.
The Lakeville South Cougars are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Shakopee Sabers on Monday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 8-2 and Lakeville South now has four wins in a row.
The Cougars scored five goals in first period an held the lead 5-0 going in to the first break.
Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Cougars led 6-1 going in to the third period.
Jackson Ernst increased the lead to 7-1 early in the third period, assisted by Will Kortan.
Ryder Patterson increased the lead to 8-1 five minutes later, assisted by Tate Pritchard and Aidan Willis.
Cooper Simpson narrowed the gap to 8-2 four minutes later, assisted by Carson Steinhoff and Jackson Vogel.
The Cougars were called for no penalties, while the Sabers received no penalties.
Next games:
On Friday, the Cougars face Lakeville North at 7 p.m. CST at Hasse Arena and the Sabers take on Apple Valley/Burnsville on the road at 7 p.m. CST at Burnsville Ice Center.