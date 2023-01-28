Star-studded Lakeville South Cougars have claimed another win

The Lakeville South Cougars continue to stay strong. When the team played the Lakeville North Panthers on Friday, they claimed yet another victory. Lakeville South won the game 4-0 and now has five successive wins.

The first period was scoreless, and halfway through the second period, the Cougars took the lead when Eiji Hofmann scored assisted by John Novak.

Halfway through, Jack Ohlund scored a goal, assisted by Will Kortan and Jackson Ernst, making the score 2-0.

The Cougars increased the lead to 3-0, after only 54 seconds into the third period when Jack Ohlund netted one yet again, assisted by Tyler Lafferty and Jack Hochsprung.

The Cougars made it 4-0 when Ashton Dahms scored, assisted by Tate Pritchard and Aidan Willis early into the third period. That left the final score at 4-0.

Next up:

The Panthers play against Hastings on Tuesday at 2 p.m. CST at Hasse Arena. The Cougars will face Minnetonka on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Ames Arena.