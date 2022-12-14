Star-studded La Crescent-Hokah Lancers have claimed another win

The La Crescent-Hokah Lancers continue to stay strong. When the team played the Viroqua on Tuesday, they claimed yet another victory. La Crescent-Hokah won the game 5-0 and now has four successive wins.

The Lancers opened strong, early in the game with Jan Bla'ha scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Colton Holzer.

The Lancers increased the lead to 2-0, after only 24 seconds into the second period when Wyatt Farrell found the back of the net, assisted by Cooper Carlson and Jan Bla'ha.

Late, Alex Von Arx scored a goal, making the score 3-0.

Wyatt Farrell increased the lead to 4-0 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Cooper Carlson and Alex Von Arx.

In the end the 5-0 came from Jan Bla'ha who increased the Lancers' lead, assisted by Nikolas Kubecka and Ethan Myhre, halfway through the third. The 5-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Coming up:

The Lancers play Rochester Lourdes away on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Austin Packers. The Viroqua players will face La Crescent-Hokah at home on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Orono Spartans.