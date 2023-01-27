Star-studded Holy Family Fire have claimed another win

The Holy Family Fire continue to stay strong. When the team played the Delano Tigers on Thursday, they claimed yet another victory. Holy Family won the game 3-2 and now has four successive wins.

Coming up:

The Fire play Sartell away on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Victoria Recreation Center. The Tigers will face Hutchinson at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Burich Arena.