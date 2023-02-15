Star-studded Holy Angels Stars win again in game against Minneapolis

The Holy Angels Stars are hard to stop at the moment, and against Minneapolis on Thursday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 4-0 and Holy Angels now has six wins in a row.

The Stars took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Jack McDonough. Henry Lechner and Avi Kasargod assisted.

The Stars' Henry Lechner increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Cole Cheeseman.

Jack Bartfield scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Cole Cheeseman and Lincoln Ayers Assad.

The Stars made it 4-0 when Jack Bartfield scored, assisted by Charlie Cline and Cole Cheeseman late into the third period. The 4-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Coming up:

The Minneapolis players hosts Bloomington Kennedy on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Duluth East Greyhounds. The Stars will face St. Cloud Cathedral on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Richfield Ice Arena.