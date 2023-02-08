Star-studded Holy Angels Stars win again in game against Forest Lake Rangers

The Holy Angels Stars are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Forest Lake Rangers on Tuesday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 3-1 and Holy Angels now has five wins in a row.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Rangers took the lead when Cole Rivard scored assisted by Preston Waage and Nick Navara.

Seven minutes into the period, Cole Cheeseman scored a goal, assisted by Henry Lechner, making the score 1-1.

The Stars made it 2-1 seven minutes into the period when Gabe Perron scored the first goal, assisted by Henry Lechner and Cole Cheeseman.

Henry Lechner increased the lead to 3-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Lincoln Ayers Assad.

Coming up:

The Rangers host the Woodbury Royals on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at Forest Lake Sports Center. The Stars will face Minneapolis on the road on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Duluth East Greyhounds.