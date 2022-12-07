Star-studded Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets win again in game against Duluth Denfeld Hunters

The Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Duluth Denfeld Hunters on Tuesday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 3-2 and Hibbing/Chisholm now has four wins in a row.

The hosting team took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Braeden Erickson. Andy Larson and Brady McGinn assisted.

The Bluejackets tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Jack Gabardi halfway through the first period, assisted by Christian Dickson and AJ Lehman.

The Bluejackets scored two goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

Next games:

The Bluejackets play against Rochester Mayo on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Cloquet Area Recreation Center. The Hunters will face Cloquet-Esko-Carlton on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Hibbing Memorial Arena.