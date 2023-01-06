Star-studded Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets have claimed another win

The Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets continue to stay strong. When the team played the Greenway Raiders on Thursday, they claimed yet another victory. Hibbing/Chisholm won the game 1-0 and now has six successive wins.

Coming up:

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, with the Bluejackets hosting Moose Lake Area at 7 p.m. CST at Riverside Arena, and the Raiders visiting North Shore at 7 p.m. CST at Rukavina Arena.