Star-studded Hermantown Hawks win again in game against Shakopee Sabers

The Hermantown Hawks are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Shakopee Sabers on Saturday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 4-3 and Hermantown now has five wins in a row.

The Hawks took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Dallas Vieau.

The Hawks' Dallas Vieau increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first, assisted by Bradford Skytta and William Esterbrooks.

The Hawks scored two goals in second period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the second break.

The Sabers' Cooper Simpson narrowed the gap again, assisted by Jackson Vogel at 5:07 into the third period.

Next up:

On Tuesday, the Hawks will play the Irish at 6 p.m. CST at Brainerd Warriors, and the Sabers will play the Lightning at 7 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena.