Star-studded Hermantown Hawks have claimed another win

The Hermantown Hawks continue to stay strong. When the team played East Grand Forks Green Wave on Thursday, they claimed yet another victory. Hermantown won the game 3-0 and now has four successive wins.

Coming up:

The Green Wave hosts Grand Forks Red River on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST at East Grand Forks Civic Arena. The Hawks visit Shakopee to play the Sabers on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at Hermantown Hockey Arena.