High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Star-studded Grand Forks Red River Roughriders win again in game against East Grand Forks Green Wave

The Grand Forks Red River Roughriders are hard to stop at the moment, and against East Grand Forks Green Wave on Tuesday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 3-2 and Grand Forks Red River now has seven wins in a row.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 04, 2023 11:06 AM
Next games:

The Roughriders play against Holy Family on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CST. The Green Wave will face Grand Forks Central on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST.

