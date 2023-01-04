Star-studded Grand Forks Red River Roughriders win again in game against East Grand Forks Green Wave
The Grand Forks Red River Roughriders are hard to stop at the moment, and against East Grand Forks Green Wave on Tuesday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 3-2 and Grand Forks Red River now has seven wins in a row.
Next games:
The Roughriders play against Holy Family on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CST. The Green Wave will face Grand Forks Central on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST.