Star-studded Faribault Falcons win again in game against Austin Packers

The Faribault Falcons are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Austin Packers on Thursday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 3-1 and Faribault now has four wins in a row.

The visiting Packers took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Sam Eyre. Cade Morrison assisted.

The Falcons tied the score 1-1 early in the third period when Logan Peroutka found the back of the net, assisted by Tommy Kunze.

The Falcons took the lead early in the third when Owen Nesburg netted one.

Brody Redding increased the lead to 3-1 six minutes later, assisted by Owen Nesburg.

Next games:

The teams play their next games on Saturday. The Falcons will host the Winhawks at 5:30 p.m. CST at Bud King Ice Arena, and the Packers will visit the Tigers at 7 p.m. CST at Riverside Arena.