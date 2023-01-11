SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Star-studded Fairmont Cardinals have claimed another win

The Fairmont Cardinals continue to stay strong. When the team played the Minnesota River Bulldogs on Tuesday, they claimed yet another victory. Fairmont won the game 6-5 and now has four successive wins.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 10, 2023 09:41 PM
Coming up:

The Bulldogs are set to face Windom at 7:30 p.m. CST at St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, while the Cardinals face Marshall at 7:30 p.m. CST at Martin County Arena. Both games will be played on Thursday.

