Star-studded Edina Hornets win again in game against St. Thomas Academy Cadets

The Edina Hornets are hard to stop at the moment, and against the St. Thomas Academy Cadets on Wednesday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 5-1 and Edina now has six wins in a row.

The Hornets took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Bobby Cowan. __ Hock and Lucas Cole assisted.

The Cadets tied the score 1-1, after only 32 seconds into the second period when Zach Howard scored, assisted by Tommy Cronin.

Early, Jackson Nevers scored a goal, assisted by Ryan Flaherty, making the score 2-1.

The Hornets increased the lead to 3-1, after only 15 seconds into the third period when Jackson Nevers netted one yet again, assisted by Mason West and Ryan Flaherty.

The Hornets increased the lead to 4-1 within the first minute of the third period when Ryan Flaherty beat the goalie, assisted by John Halverson.

__ Hock increased the lead to 5-1 five minutes later, assisted by Ryan Flaherty.

Next games:

On Thursday, the Hornets will host the Royals at 5 p.m. CST at Dakotah! Ice Center - The Tradition Holiday Invitational and the Cadets will play against the Spuds at 12 p.m. CST at Dakotah! Ice Center - The Tradition Holiday Invitational.