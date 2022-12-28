Star-studded Edina Hornets win again in game against Moorhead Spuds

The Edina Hornets are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Moorhead Spuds on Tuesday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 3-2 and Edina now has five wins in a row.

Edina's Mason West scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting team took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Jack Arnold. Mason Kraft assisted.

Jackson Nevers scored early in the second period, assisted by Eddie Revenig.

The Spuds made it 2-1 with a goal from Aaron Reierson.

The Hornets tied the score 2-2 within the first minute of the third period when Jackson Nevers beat the goalie yet again.

The Hornets took the lead early into the third when Mason West scored, assisted by Jackson Nevers. With that, West completed the Edina Hornets' comeback.

Next games:

Both teams play on Wednesday, with the Hornets hosting the Cadets at 7:30 p.m. CST at Dakotah! Ice Center - The Tradition Holiday Invitational, and the Spuds playing the Panthers at 5 p.m. CST at Dakotah! Ice Center - The Tradition Holiday Invitational.