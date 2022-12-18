Star-studded Edina Hornets have claimed another win

The Edina Hornets continue to stay strong. When the team played the Eden Prairie Eagles on Saturday, they claimed yet another victory. Edina won the game 5-1 and now has four successive wins.

The hosting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from John Halverson. Grant Olson and Barrett Dexheimer assisted.

Jackson Nevers scored late into the second period, assisted by John Halverson and Eddie Revenig.

Late, Jackson Nevers scored a goal, assisted by Mason West and Ryan Flaherty, making the score 3-0.

The Hornets increased the lead to 4-0 within the first minute when Charlie Sandven found the back of the net, assisted by Barrett Dexheimer and Matt Vander Vort.

Ryan Koering narrowed the gap to 4-1 five minutes later, assisted by Connor Crowley and Teddy Townsend.

Mason West increased the lead to 5-1 late in the third period.

Coming up:

The Hornets host Moorhead on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Dakotah! Ice Center - Hockey for Life Classic. The Eagles will face Wayzata on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Plymouth Ice Center.