Star-studded Eastview Lightning have claimed another win

The Eastview Lightning continue to stay strong. When the team played the White Bear Lake Area Bears on Thursday, they claimed yet another victory. Eastview won the game 6-4 and now has four successive wins.

The visiting team took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Tyler Cords. Logan Opgrand and Zach Wooten assisted.

Five goals were scored in the second period, and the Lightning led 4-3 going in to the third period.

Tanner Kronberg increased the lead to 5-3 early in the third period, assisted by Logan Opgrand.

Jordan Brothers increased the lead to 6-3 six minutes later, assisted by John Kisch and Zach Wooten.

Nolan Roed narrowed the gap to 6-4 six minutes later, assisted by Joe Belisle.

Next up:

On Saturday the Bears will play on the road against the Rangers at 6 p.m. CST at Forest Lake Sports Center, while the Lightning will face the Cougars road at 7 p.m. CST at Hasse Arena.