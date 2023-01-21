Star-studded East Grand Forks Green Wave wins again in game against Duluth Denfeld Hunters
East Grand Forks Green Wave is hard to stop at the moment, and against the Duluth Denfeld Hunters on Friday, it claimed yet another victory. The game finished 5-1 and East Grand Forks now has five wins in a row.
Next up:
The teams play their next games on Saturday. The Hunters will host the Warriors at 4 p.m. CST at Essentia Duluth Heritage Center, and the Green Wave will visit the Lumberjacks at 3 p.m. CST at Bemidji Community Arena.