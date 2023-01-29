Star-studded East Grand Forks Green Wave has claimed another win

East Grand Forks Green Wave continues to stay strong. When the team played the Greenway Raiders on Saturday, it claimed yet another victory. East Grand Forks won the game 6-1 and now has seven successive wins.

The hosting team took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Beau Carlson. Caiden Carpenter and Jace Kammeier assisted.

The Green Wave tied it up 1-1 late in the first when Landon Jameison scored, assisted by Brock Schultz and Jace Van Eps.

The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Green Wave.

Chase Moe increased the lead to 5-1 early in the third period, assisted by Jace Fore and Sam Schumacher.

Brock Schultz increased the lead to 6-1 five minutes later, assisted by Caleb Schmiedeberg and Cam Kofstad.

Next up:

The teams play again on Tuesday, with the Raiders hosting Duluth Denfeld at 7:30 p.m. CST at Essentia Duluth Heritage Center, and the Green Wave hosting Moorhead at 7:30 p.m. CST at East Grand Forks Civic Arena.