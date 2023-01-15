Star-studded Duluth Denfeld Hunters win again in game against Northern Lakes Lightning
The Duluth Denfeld Hunters are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Northern Lakes Lightning on Saturday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 3-1 and Duluth Denfeld now has six wins in a row.
Next games:
Both teams play again on Tuesday, as the Lightning host Prairie Centre at 7 p.m. CST at Todd County Expo Arena and the Hunters host Duluth East at Essentia Duluth Heritage Center.