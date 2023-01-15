Star-studded Duluth Denfeld Hunters have claimed another win

The Duluth Denfeld Hunters continue to stay strong. When the team played the Northern Lakes Lightning on Saturday, they claimed yet another victory. Duluth Denfeld won the game 3-1 and now has six successive wins.

The Hunters opened strong, at the beginning of the game with John Scott scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Andy Larson and Brady McGinn.

Andy Larson scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Tristen Nephew and Nolan Harju.

The Lightning narrowed the gap to 2-1, after only 30 seconds into the third period when Jerome Martin netted one.

Braeden Erickson increased the lead to 3-1 late in the third period, assisted by Kaden Postal.

Next games:

Both teams play again on Tuesday, as the Lightning host Prairie Centre at 7 p.m. CST at Todd County Expo Arena and the Hunters host Duluth East at Essentia Duluth Heritage Center.