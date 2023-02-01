Star-studded Detroit Lakes Lakers have claimed another win

The Detroit Lakes Lakers continue to stay strong. When the team played the Breckenridge Blades on Tuesday, they claimed yet another victory. Detroit Lakes won the game 14-1 and now has five successive wins.

The Lakers scored five goals in first period an held the lead 5-0 going in to the first break.

The second period ended with a 11-0 lead for the Lakers.

Jacob Thomas increased the lead to 12-0 early in the third period, assisted by Aiden Kennedy and Chase Kukowski.

Brady DeVries narrowed the gap to 12-1 four minutes later.

Owen Chiodo increased the lead to 13-1 less than a minute later, assisted by Isaac Chiodo.

Grady Kirschner increased the lead to 14-1 five minutes later, assisted by Owen Chiodo.

Next up:

The Lakers will travel to the Brainerd Warriors on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST at Essentia Health Sports Center. The Blades will face Kittson County Central at home on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST at Ella Stern & Harry Stern Sports Arena.